Renovations underway for Bryan Co. fire station

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the oldest fire stations in Bryan County has some new upgrades.

Station 5 is located on U.S. Highway 280 near Mill Creek.

This fire station in Ellabell has stood for nearly half a decade and the crews that work out of this facility say the building was due for some repair.

“It wasn’t in the best shape,” said Shannon Bancroft, Division Chief, Bryan County Fire EMS.

That’s how crews describe the previous conditions at Fire Station 5.

“They did have some water leaks and things like that which posed problems over time.”

And the old bunk rooms used to be placed right next to the truck bay.

“So every time they’d open their bunk room doors and a truck was running out, they’d get exhaust into their bunk rooms.”

But now those issues are a thing of the past, thanks to Bryan County’s Public Works Department.

” They basically did a lot of reframing, new sheet rock, paint, new flooring.”

The county upgraded the bathrooms, office space and bunk rooms, moving them farther from the bay area.

“With their work schedule, they spend about a third of their year here at the station. So just like they’d want their home nice, we need to provide a nice station for them to live.”

The first responders who work out of Station 5 say the renovations were a welcome change.

“I can get better rest at night. So when you get that call at 3 in the morning, instead of being cold and shivering all night and getting terrible sleep, now I get good sleep. I can run better calls at night and wake up feeling refreshed,” said Gabriel Alonso, Bryan County Firefighter.

Division Chief Bancroft says the new living spaces will help boost morale with the firefighters and help them better respond to calls.

“Morale plays a huge role in operations all the time. If you have people where morale is down, that filters into the training that they have to do. It filters into the running the calls and the attitudes,” Bancroft said.

And with Bryan County being one of the fastest growing areas in Georgia, crews here say these upgrades will help them accommodate that growth.

“We have more space here, so now we can have an ambulance crew here, we can get more fire fighters here. So as the county grows, we can grow with it. We can get bigger stations and bigger crews,” Alonso said.

And the renovations don’t stop here. Officials say they plan to add to this building as well as other fire stations in the area as the county continues to grow.

