Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Russia and Eastern Europe expert discusses possible outcomes with Russia, Ukraine tensions

Ukraine Russia tensions
Ukraine Russia tensions(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday, acknowledging the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.

WTOC spoke with Dr. Olavi Arens, an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe and professor at Georgia Southern University, about the risks that remain in the region.

Dr. Arens says that all the countries involved know that a miscalculation could have the most severe consequence.

“I hope all, that during this period, and I think every indication suggests that this will be so, that the negotiations between the United States and Russia over nuclear armaments will continue. We all want to avoid a nuclear war, ultimately. So no matter what happens, I feel that has to continue,” said Dr. Arens.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is committed to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis.

Dr. Arens says he’s cautiously optimistic about Tuesday’s developments.

“But the details, if this does open up the path, which might lead to a withdrawal of the Russian forces from the border, might lead to at least Putin being able to in a sense save face, and say ‘Look, we got something, what we really wanted.’ Well, then the crisis will have passed for the moment,” Dr. Arens said. “I remain cautiously optimistic that the present crisis, could be resolved. I think Putin is a rational player. He knows the risks. Yes, there is no doubt about it, the Russian military, air superiority, missiles, the mass of armor, and so on, would overwhelm the Ukrainian forces in the initial battles. But he knows the risks.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Verizon services returning to customers across Georgia
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Valentine’s Day is obviously known for love, but one of our reporters went out on an adventure...
Looking for a Valentine: The S.C. community you’ve probably never heard of ❤️
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
FILE PHOTO
Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager

Latest News

Lester Anthony retires.
Saying goodbye to Lester’s Florist after 50 years
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
FILE PHOTO
Bryan Co. Parks and Rec partners with Esports company to start competitive gaming league
The Pre-K application lottery is open from Feb.15 through March 4.
Pre-K lottery applications open for SCCPSS