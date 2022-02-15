Russia and Eastern Europe expert discusses possible outcomes with Russia, Ukraine tensions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday, acknowledging the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.

WTOC spoke with Dr. Olavi Arens, an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe and professor at Georgia Southern University, about the risks that remain in the region.

Dr. Arens says that all the countries involved know that a miscalculation could have the most severe consequence.

“I hope all, that during this period, and I think every indication suggests that this will be so, that the negotiations between the United States and Russia over nuclear armaments will continue. We all want to avoid a nuclear war, ultimately. So no matter what happens, I feel that has to continue,” said Dr. Arens.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is committed to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis.

Dr. Arens says he’s cautiously optimistic about Tuesday’s developments.

“But the details, if this does open up the path, which might lead to a withdrawal of the Russian forces from the border, might lead to at least Putin being able to in a sense save face, and say ‘Look, we got something, what we really wanted.’ Well, then the crisis will have passed for the moment,” Dr. Arens said. “I remain cautiously optimistic that the present crisis, could be resolved. I think Putin is a rational player. He knows the risks. Yes, there is no doubt about it, the Russian military, air superiority, missiles, the mass of armor, and so on, would overwhelm the Ukrainian forces in the initial battles. But he knows the risks.”

