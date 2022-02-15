Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating two weekend shootings that involved teenagers

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department said there’s a continued concern about gun violence involving young people.

That’s after the city’s police chief says teens were at the center of two separate shootings over the weekend. Both happened Saturday evening.

The first call came in at 5 p.m. on Altman Drive from ShotSpotter. Officers say the victim was already on their way to the hospital when they arrived.

They found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening wound when they got to the hospital. They say the girl told them a person on a bike shot at their car after an incident where the bicyclist was hit.

The second happened just two hours later around 7 p.m. Officers found a 15-year-old boy shot outside of a home on East 54th Street.

They say the teen didn’t live at the house, but the people live there knew him.

He was taken to the hospital where he is still listed in critical condition as of Tuesday. In an update on both investigations today, Chief Roy Minter called the pair of shootings troubling.

Police continue to investigate each case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers right away.

