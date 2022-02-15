Saying goodbye to Lester’s Florist after 50 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day was typically one of the busiest days of the year at Lester’s Florist.

“During this time, I usually be rushing, worrying if I’m going to get the orders out,” says owner Lester Anthony, “making sure I get them on time to the business places.”

But this year, “I’m going to relax a little bit more.”

That’s because at the end of December, after 50 years in business, Lester retired.

“Sometimes your body tells you that you need to slow down a little bit.”

Of course, Lester is enjoying having a bit more free time, “I get a chance to do a little bit more for the community. Get a chance to go places, get a chance to travel.”

But so far, he hasn’t traveled too far away.

In fact, whether out of habit or perhaps longing for old memories he often finds himself back here.

“I’m used to keeping a lot of displays for each one of my windows, so, it’s kind of not as happy as seeing the windows decorated and displayed like I used to have.”

Although it may look a little less happy than it once did, Lester hopes the feelings his shop provided over the years are still rooted deep in the hearts of those he served.

“I did all I could to brighten people’s life and to make it happy for them, whether it was a death, wedding, party or whatever it may be.”

Leaving us with a reminder of the beauty that can come by simply planting a seed.

“It just takes so little to say so much.”

