Statesboro City Council considering alcohol license rules

Statesboro business owners who’re interested in opening liquor stores could be one step closer...
Statesboro business owners who’re interested in opening liquor stores could be one step closer after Tuesday night. City council could finalize the rules for licenses this evening.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro business owners who’re interested in opening liquor stores could be one step closer after Tuesday night. City council could finalize the rules for licenses this evening.

The city’s staff and the elected leaders have worked methodically on this to draft a set of rules that would help businesses open but also protect neighborhoods and others.

At the last meeting they had the first reading which included detailing the hours stores can be open, what business districts can house them and minimum size requirements. The biggest issue was what the city will do with the tax revenues from package sales.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar wants them to go toward youth and social programs. At least one member of council wants to wait and formalize that in the city’s upcoming budget.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. We’ll let you know what they decide tonight at 11.

