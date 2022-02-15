Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Verizon services returning to customers across Georgia
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Valentine’s Day is obviously known for love, but one of our reporters went out on an adventure...
Looking for a Valentine: The S.C. community you’ve probably never heard of ❤️
A replica of Bengals' home Paul Brown Stadium.
Local artist goes viral with wooden replicas of football stadiums
FILE PHOTO
Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager

Latest News

The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk...
Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity