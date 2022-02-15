Tormenta players, staff enjoy watching Champions League match on WTOC

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a billion people worldwide have their eyes on the European club soccer championship matches on television, including on WTOC.

Talk to soccer players like those who play for Tormenta, they’ll tell you these championships are the Super Bowl, World Series, and NBA Finals all rolled into one.

Team staff and players joined the world in watching this afternoon as the Round of 16 began. Players say if 50 million watched Sunday’s Super Bowl, more than a billion will watch this.

“It’s called ‘the world’s game’ for a reason. Ninety percent of the world’s population is watching, whether it’s a World Cup final or a Champions Cup final.,” Tormenta player Joshua Phelps said.

For the semi-pro players of Tormenta, there’s no bigger dream than playing for one of these internationally recognized teams.

“As a football player, you have two aspirations - one is to hear your national anthem at the World Cup because you’re playing for your country’s team. The other is as a club player listening to the Champions League anthem being played,” Tormenta player Gabriel Cabral said.

“For my team, Manchester United, for the big clubs in the world - Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG - the teams you’ll see tonight, it’s the biggest stage,” Phelps said.

Both hope local Tormenta fans will watch these matches and learn more about the international game.

