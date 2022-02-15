Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Another freezing start, but warmer this afternoon!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! The day begins with cold temperatures. Most neighborhoods are in the low to mid-30s early this morning. It’ll remain just as cold through 8 a.m. Beaches remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s early this morning.

Sunshine and dry air allow for a quick warm-up today; nearing 60° by noon and peaking in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry today, but some changes are on the way. This evening won’t be as cold, but it’ll still get chillier after sunset. Plan on temperatures in the 50s by dinner-time.

Grab a jacket if you have evening plans.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s Wednesday morning. But, afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be more clouds around Wednesday and a spotty rain shower, or two, can’t be ruled out.

Warmer, wetter weather returns later this week...

Even warmer weather builds in later in the week. Temperatures may hit 80° in a few spots Thursday afternoon. A cold front settles in Friday and may linger into the weekend, but recent data has trended drier with the forecast. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

