WTOC celebrates 68 years as the Southeast News Leader

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 14, 1954, WTOC made the switch from radio to broadcast television.

Since the beginning, WTOC has taken the role as the Southeast News Leader. Covering the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, we have been there for your parades and community events, to New York City after the 9/11 attacks then to Iraq. We have gotten you through tragedies like the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion in Port Wentworth and every political race nationally and locally.

We wouldn’t be 68 years strong without the community trusting us to give them the news they need.

While all the technology has changed, one thing has remained the same - our commitment to the community. Here is a look at what makes us WTOC.

The transition from radio to television didn’t happen overnight. It took a dedicated team to get us on the air then - and still does today. Here is a look back at WTOC’s history and just a few of the people who helped get us here, in the words of WTOC’s late Craig Harney.

Over the last 68 years WTOC has had many faces on our news team that you have come to know and love. We would like to take a moment to remember those who are gone, but not forgotten.

We also want to look back at some of our work in the community and fun memories - including the song that was used in a WTOC commercial a couple of decades ago.

