American Heart Month: Tips to stay healthy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - February is American Heart Month. A time to focus on cardiovascular health!

Heart disease is the nation’s No. 1 killer, and it’s never too late to make simple changes that can save your life.

Dr. Roy Flood, Interventional Cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital and SouthCoast Health, joined Morning Break with some advice and some common questions you may have.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.