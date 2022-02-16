Sky Cams
American Heart Month: Tips to stay healthy

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - February is American Heart Month. A time to focus on cardiovascular health!

Heart disease is the nation’s No. 1 killer, and it’s never too late to make simple changes that can save your life.

Dr. Roy Flood, Interventional Cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital and SouthCoast Health, joined Morning Break with some advice and some common questions you may have.

