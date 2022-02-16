SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin with its first Georgia destination in May.

They are the only airline offering a nonstop flight from Savannah to Southern Connecticut.

“We are so excited to be expanding our non-stop service from six to ten destinations. Whether it’s spring break in Myrtle Beach, a visit to historic Charleston and Savannah or a trip to the Music City, you can now get there at low cost from right here in New Haven thanks to Avelo Airlines,” said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority.

This route will operate four days per week and flights will start out at an estimated $49.00.

Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route starting May 6.

