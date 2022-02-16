Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law

The President is scheduled to visit Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is taking his message of rebuilding America’s framework directly to Ohio residents.

Biden will be in the Buckeye state Thursday to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Biden says the law makes way for the renovating of Ohio’s bridges, water and sewer system, and expanding internet access.

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown agrees.

“We will soon see cranes in the air and shovels in the ground to be able to make this law a reality that people can actually see in front of their faces and actually feel in their pocketbooks,” said Brown.

Brown says one of Ohio’s greatest needs is replacing lead pipes.

“In Ohio, we have over 650,000 lead pipes,” said Brown.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown believes the law will “create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas.”

When it comes to roads and bridges, the Department of Transportation says Ohio has nearly 1,400 bridges in “poor condition.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law is anticipated to deliver “approximately 9.8 billion over five years to address this issue.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Lester Anthony retires.
Saying goodbye to Lester’s Florist after 50 years
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead

Latest News

Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
The University of Utah campus is shown from Rice-Eccles Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Salt...
University of Utah student allegedly killed girlfriend, claims they made suicide pact, but he lived
Affordable housing options are in high demand in the Savannah area. Wednesday, the Historic...
Historic Savannah Foundation tests affordable housing program