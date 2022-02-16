The Girl Center is set to open in March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got a sneak peak inside The Girl Center which is new in Savannah.

It’s a team effort between Georgia Southern University and the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. It’s all aimed at making sure the next generation of community leaders have access to hands on experience in the STEM field.

Remember - that stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The new space will offer programming in those areas and gives the scouts a chance to earn a one-of-a-kind badge. That’s something a few of the scout’s got a head start on today when they got a sneak peak at the program’s coding kit.

“I may want to try and create my own code after learning more about these by trying to combine some of the ones that I’ve learned today.” Quinn Goad, Girl Scout said.

“The goal for us as a college of science and math is to bring girls into the sciences, make sure that they are ready to take on the challenges of STEM education. They’re ready to be those next STEM leaders and to really make sure that they’re not ever turned off by science.” Delana Gajdosik-Nivens, Dean of the College of Science and Math said.

The center is set to open in March as part of the Girl Scout’s 110th Birthday celebration.

The Girl Scouts say they’re excited to keep working with Georgia Southern to offer programming here in the Hostess City.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.