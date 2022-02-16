Sky Cams
Groundbreaking for new Hinesville fire station

(City of Hinesville)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Shovels hit the dirt Wednesday in Hinesville for the groundbreaking of the city’s new fire station.

City Council approved the fire station design back in January.

It’s being built in the same location as the old one.

The 17,000 square foot facility will more than double the space for the fire department. It’ll feature five drive through bays, 13 dorm rooms, and an administrative building.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

