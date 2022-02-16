Hilton Head Island pushes forward with Gullah Geechee initiative

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee people have been in the Lowcountry for centuries, but the battle to protect what’s left of their land is more recent.

A few years back the Hilton Head town council set out 16 initiatives to make Gullah better on the island. Last time we checked in, they had passed number eight and nine on that list, but now they’re onto the next two.

The Town’s director of historic neighborhood preservation says the first will look to help economic growth within the native culture.

“The Gullah Market helps native islanders, Gullah land owners, or people who are in economic pursuits to realize that economic potential,” said Sheryse Dubose, Historic Neighborhoods Preservation Director.

Meanwhile the other initiative is a reworked proposal from 2020.

“You don’t want to do something that sounds great on paper, but you want to make sure it addresses everything that is affected.”

Dubose is referring to an initiative to both develop and protect historic land.

“That will make development standards a bit easier for people in those boundaries.”

Although these projects are farther down the list, the town says they’re not any less important.

“Just because they haven’t been implemented doesn’t mean that staff hasn’t been working on them.”

Dubose says there’s no set timeline for these initiatives just yet, but she hopes to get them through by the end of this calendar year.

