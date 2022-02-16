Sky Cams
Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office driving new squad car fleet

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve driven around Liberty County lately, you’ve probably noticed the sheriff’s deputies have some new rides.

They have 38 new squad cars ready to hit the road in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has a new agreement with Enterprise for patrol cars. By leasing the cars, Sheriff William Bowman says the department is saving taxpayers around $1.9 million over the next 10 years. The new cars have updated technology, including the ability to file police reports from the field. Sheriff Bowman says this will make a big difference for his deputies.

“That vehicle is our office, so for us to be more efficient to help the people, we have to make sure we are tactically ready to be able to do that mission,” Sheriff Bowman said.

He says the agreement allows the department to return the cars once they reach 80,000 miles. So far, they’ve received 18 of the 38 cars.

Sheriff Bowman says he expects to get the remaining 20 new cars into the hands of his deputies in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

