The NCG is opening a new theater in Savannah

A new movie theater opening in Savannah is looking to fill dozens of jobs.(WTOC)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Neighborhood Cinema Group is opening a nine-screen theater in Savannah on Feb 25.

The new theater is located at Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.

“We wanted to create a memorable experience for moviegoers in the greater Savannah area,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.

The theater will kick off their grand opening with a Media Open House, Ribbon Cutting ceremony, and VIP Premiere Night on Feb 24.

Tickets can be purchased online, on the NCG Cinema app, and in person at the box office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

