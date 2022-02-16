The NCG is opening a new theater in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Neighborhood Cinema Group is opening a nine-screen theater in Savannah on Feb 25.

The new theater is located at Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.

“We wanted to create a memorable experience for moviegoers in the greater Savannah area,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.

The theater will kick off their grand opening with a Media Open House, Ribbon Cutting ceremony, and VIP Premiere Night on Feb 24.

Tickets can be purchased online, on the NCG Cinema app, and in person at the box office.

