New affordable internet program for low-income Georgians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC learned about a new program for more affordable internet for low-income Georgians Wednesday.

U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are encouraging people to apply.

If your household is eligible you can receive:

Up to a $30/month discount on your internet service

Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

Click here to see if you qualify and to apply.

Officials say more than three million low-income households in Georgia are eligible to apply for the program.

