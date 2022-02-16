Offensive language shown in messages from 3 charged with hate crimes in Arbery’s killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal prosecutors showed racially-charged text messages and social media posts to jurors from three men charged with hate crimes against Ahmaud Arbery.

Wednesday was a day family of Arbery have been preparing for, a display of evidence the prosecution argues shows each of the three defendants had racist attitudes toward Black people. Again, this language is offensive and may be disturbing to some people.

“It goes way back. So, it’s telling you it’s a history with them on hating Black people,” Arbery’s aunt, Diane Jackson said.

It’s evidence the prosecution is showing jurors to prove their case that all three defendants, Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood because of his race.

The first witness Wednesday was an FBI special agent who helped gather digital evidence from the defendant’s cell phones and social media pages.

Jurors saw Facebook comments from Travis McMichael, which were in response to posts about criminal activity in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in the months leading up to Arbery’s murder. The comments got more intense when the assistant U.S. attorney highlighted text messages from Travis McMichael to friends on three separate occasions in 2019.

And these were messages taken from William Roddie Bryan’s phone, a reaction to news that a member of his own family was dating a Black person.

These comments were taken from Greg McMichael’s Instagram page, the FBI analyst said it was Greg’s response to a post about a stolen surfboard. The prosecution presented this to highlight the elder McMichael’s views on vigilantism.

