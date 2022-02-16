Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Truman Parkway and Anderson Street.

Police say preliminary information shows two cars were driving north on the Truman Parkway when one car fired shots at the other car. Police say a man was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate what happened, and whether the shooting was targeted or random.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police right away.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.