Preparations underway for Hilton Head Seafood Festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An annual Lowcountry celebration filled with food and music is starting this upcoming Monday.

The Hilton Head Seafood Festival is one of the island’s biggest draws of the entire year with events planned all week long. This year though, Saturday’s headliner has moved to a new location here at Shelter Cove.

“We’ve changed our format for our main event on Saturday, but really just to keep things as intimate and as wonderful as we can for our food and beverage partners the scenery has changed a little bit because we’ll be on the water, and we’ve got a special surprise with our fireworks that night,” said Kelly Smith, Festival Director, HHI Seafood Festival.

While the location of some events has changed, the mission it’s all supported for each of the last 14 festivals will stay the same, with every dollar made going back into local non-profits

“This year and by Saturday night we hope we’ll be donating our millionth dollar to charities here in Beaufort County.”

She says the festival’s big Saturday event, that’s always been popular, has only 300 tickets left with a week and a half before it’s here. But there are other days of celebration you can go to as well. For those details just visit their website.

