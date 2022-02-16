Prosecutors show messages that contain racist language reportedly sent by 3 convicted in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal prosecutors showed racially-charged text messages and social media posts to jurors from three men charged with hate crimes against Ahmaud Arbery.

Wednesday was a day family of Arbery have been preparing for, a display of evidence the prosecution argues shows each of the three defendants had racist attitudes toward Black people. Again, this language is offensive and may be disturbing to some people.

“It goes way back. So, it’s telling you it’s a history with them on hating Black people,” Arbery’s aunt, Diane Jackson said.

It’s evidence the prosecution is showing jurors to prove their case that all three defendants, Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood because of his race. This is evidence Arbery’s family said they wanted the world to see, they say to show the three defendants’ actions were fueled by racism.

The first witness Wednesday was an FBI special agent who helped gather digital evidence from the defendant’s cell phones and social media pages.

Jurors saw Facebook comments from Travis McMichael, which were in response to posts about criminal activity in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in the months leading up to Arbery’s murder. The comments got more intense when the assistant U.S. attorney highlighted text messages from Travis McMichael to friends on three separate occasions in 2019.

A visual reconstruction of messages shown in court. (WTOC)

These comments were taken from Greg McMichael’s Instagram page, the FBI analyst said it was Greg’s response to a post about a stolen surfboard. The prosecution presented this to highlight the elder McMichael’s views on vigilantism.

A visual reconstruction of messages shown in court. (WTOC)

And these were messages taken from William “Roddie” Bryan’s phone, a reaction to news that a member of his own family was dating a Black person.

A visual reconstruction of messages shown in court. (WTOC)

Family supporters

Supporters of the Arbery family say this evidence goes a long way in proving their motive.

“They want to get as far away from those slurs and those email posts as they can. They want to get to the other evidence because they know that that really hurts their case,” said Lynn Whitfield, Senior Attorney, Transformative Justice Coalition.

“People say everybody’s entitled to their own views, their own expressions, their own thoughts, their own whatever. But he wanted to act on the hate, and he did,” said Barbara Arnwine, Founder, Transformative Justice Coalition.

Arnwine is referencing Travis McMichael. The day ended with the same deposition played with the owner of the home under construction. Arbery was seen on video going into that was shown in the State’s case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.