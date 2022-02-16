Ribbon cutting held for west Savannah mural

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grant funded project with the goal of increasing Savannah’s beautification reaching a major milestone Wednesday.

Savannah resident Brian Macgregor has completed a mural as part of a plan to increase Savannah’s City Urban Tree landscape.

The project includes a work force training program that teaches unemployed residents about tree care and landscaping in the Hostess City.

Artists from around the area submitted proposals for the wall. One of the requirements for the project was to incorporate quilts from former long-time resident Ms. Emma Freeman Williams

MacGregor says he created it with her in mind.

“She had an extreme amount of a mix of crazy quilts to many different patterns and designs. Some of them unique to hers, some of them which brought in a lot of African American Culture through it with the way that they... she laid out the patterning so I brought in those designs into the mural itself,” he said.

Savannah’s sustainability director Nick Deffley says trees from the nursery - the mural sits in - will be placed in lower income areas that are prone to flooding.

Deffley says that as the trees grow they will absorb more rain water and slow flooding in the event of a hurricane.

