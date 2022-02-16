Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for west Savannah mural

A grant funded project with the goal of increasing Savannah’s beautification reaching a major...
A grant funded project with the goal of increasing Savannah’s beautification reaching a major milestone Wednesday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grant funded project with the goal of increasing Savannah’s beautification reaching a major milestone Wednesday.

Savannah resident Brian Macgregor has completed a mural as part of a plan to increase Savannah’s City Urban Tree landscape.

The project includes a work force training program that teaches unemployed residents about tree care and landscaping in the Hostess City.

Artists from around the area submitted proposals for the wall. One of the requirements for the project was to incorporate quilts from former long-time resident Ms. Emma Freeman Williams

MacGregor says he created it with her in mind.

“She had an extreme amount of a mix of crazy quilts to many different patterns and designs. Some of them unique to hers, some of them which brought in a lot of African American Culture through it with the way that they... she laid out the patterning so I brought in those designs into the mural itself,” he said.

Savannah’s sustainability director Nick Deffley says trees from the nursery - the mural sits in - will be placed in lower income areas that are prone to flooding.

Deffley says that as the trees grow they will absorb more rain water and slow flooding in the event of a hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Lester Anthony retires.
Saying goodbye to Lester’s Florist after 50 years
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Sen. Ossoff discusses storm surge project on Tybee Island
2021 Hilton Head Seafood Festival
Preparations underway for Hilton Head Seafood Festival
Kids enjoying The Girl Center
The Girl Center is set to open in March
The Gullah Geechee people have been in the Lowcountry for centuries, but the battle to protect...
Hilton Head Island pushes forward with Gullah Geechee initiative