Sen. Ossoff discusses storm surge project on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Stopping devastating damage before it happens on Tybee Island.

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said a bill he’s working to pass could do just that.

Last week, we told you about the Tybee Island Storm Risk Management Act. It would add 50 years to the federal government’s agreement to renourish the island’s beaches, better protecting it from storm surge.

The current agreement will expire in 2024.

Sen. Ossoff says preserving Tybee’s coast is important for public safety and for Georgia’s economy.

He says Tybee’s natural resources and tourism industry are critical to the state. And he says storm surge is a major threat to those.

“We can’t eliminate that threat, nor can we entirely protect the island from that threat. But what we can do is take steps to reinforce the island, reinforce and renourish the beach, and maximize the island’s ability to protect itself when those things do happen,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossoff emphasized that scientists say rising sea levels due to climate change will make for more severe weather - and storm surge - in the future.

He says that makes this legislation even more critical for the island.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.