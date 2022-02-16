Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Sydnee Helms

Sydnee Helms
Sydnee Helms(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Sydnee Helms always knew she wanted to be a teacher and for the last nine years has been.

Helms teaches 2nd grade at McAllister Elementary School in Richmond Hill.

“It’s the best job ever. It’s so rewarding, it can be overwhelming, just give yourself grace, and know that as long as you’re here and putting them first, that you are doing what you need to be doing,” Helms said.

Helms says building a relationship with her students is the most important thing she can do.

“We talk a lot as a class about how, my job is to make sure that they are safe. To make sure that they are feeling confident, we talk about how it’s ok to make mistakes. and that we are all learning together,” she said.

Helms says she is her students’ biggest cheerleader and everything she does in the classroom is to help her students succeed.

“I want them to feel like they have grown, I want them to feel like they are loved, and that they can do anything they put their mind to it,” Helms said. “Seeing that light bulb go off, seeing them say I couldn’t do this before but I can do it now, those are the moments that I’m excited for.”

