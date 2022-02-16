Transportation trouble for CAT riders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is still struggling to keep up with their routes because of the ongoing staffing shortage. Late buses and no shows are impacting some community members who rely on the bus service.

CAT asking for the public’s patience as they address the delays caused by driver shortages, call outs, and reduced capacity on the buses due to the pandemic.

Those issues have caused troubles for one substitute teacher in Savannah, who was not able to make it to work once this week because of bussing issues. While she understands the staffing shortage is causing problems, she hopes CAT can come up with a solution to still get her where she needs to be on time.

Mary Maynor relies on Chatham Area Transit to get to her job as a substitute teacher. “I love my high school students, I love going to my high school,” said Mary Maynor who lives in Savannah.

She keeps her eyes down 37th Street for the number 12 bus to stop at the corner of Waters Avenue. “Now, I am waiting on the bus to get to Johnson High,” Maynor said.

Earlier this week, she waited for more than an hour and the bus never showed up. “I had to call the school and they canceled it,” she said.

CAT says that employee shortages have caused the scheduling problems. Maynor says for years she has been taking CAT buses and never had issues until a few weeks ago. “They need to solve this problem,” she added. On Monday, she didn’t make it to school, on Tuesday she had another bus arrive more than 30 minutes late. She was able to get to school that day, just a little later. “I like to be on time,” she said.

To help prevent other stories like Mary’s, the board at CAT recently passed new hiring and retention bonuses for drivers, and they are continuously hiring but they do not have a timeline on when there might be some relief.

