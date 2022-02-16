WEDNESDAY | A milder, cloudier day is in the First Alert Forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Under more clouds, temperatures are milder than yesterday morning. Most neighborhood thermometers are in the mid and upper 40s to right at 50° early this morning.

A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky remains in the forecast through the day. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 1 and 4 p.m. The chance of rain remains minimal today, but a spotty rain shower can’t be ruled out. Even milder weather builds in tonight and Thursday ahead of a Friday cold front.

A few areas could hit 80° Thursday afternoon.

We’re tracking a Friday chance of rain...

The chance of rain increases from northwest, to southeast, Thursday night and Friday morning. Not everyone is going to see rain and rain will not be particularly heavy. But, there will be showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, in the area Friday. The cold front now appears to sink far enough south to allow cooler and drier air to filter in this weekend.

The weekend will be cooler, with afternoons in the 60s, and a mostly dry forecast.

Have a great day,

Cutter

