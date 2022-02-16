Sky Cams
Wormsloe Historic site project begins

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah staple and the most visited historic site in the state of Georgia is getting a revamp.

Wednesday, 30 holes were dug inside of Wormsloe Historic Site to replace Live Oak trees along Oak Lined Avenue.

It’s all part of a project that has been in the works for about a year.

By 2024, the goal is to replace all of the live oak trees the site has lost over the last several years due to hurricanes and other weather events.

Officials say they wanted to replace those gaps in order to preserve the Oak lined Avenue for future generations.

Over the past 130 years, 75 trees have died from disease or storms.

“This is an opportunity that just doesn’t come by every day. This is definitely going to be a cap stone and part of the legacy that I’m really excited to contribute to the historic site itself and of all future employees that work here. So, it’s pretty important, pretty great opportunity to be a part of this,” Historic Site Manager Gretchen Greminger said.

The actual ceremony to plant the trees will take place Saturday at noon.

The community is welcome to help out. If you plan to volunteer, you will be asked to complete a waiver form.

