2022 Legislative Session off to a busy start in Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers are still at the capitol in Atlanta working on several pieces of legislation for the coastal empire.

WTOC spoke with a number of local lawmakers that said it’s fast pace and a very busy session. Rep. Carl Gilliard from Garden City says there are close to 1500 proposed bills coming out of this session.

It is still early in the process but Representative Jesse Petrea (R) from Savannah is feeling confident about his bill to provide tax exemptions on state income tax for veterans in the state of Georgia.

Also, progress is coming along for a bi-partisan effort from Representative Carl Gilliard (D) and Representative Ron Stephens from Savannah (R) on their transportation bill. They are looking to add county wide transportation in Chatham County. The new bill would allow additional funding from TSPLOST votes locally to help rural areas, repairs and moving transportation forward.

“Transportation places a big barrier in people getting jobs, economic development and peace of mind, you know to see rural areas that don’t have any source of transportation, if companies are not in that area, how are they going to get out to get viable jobs,” said Rep. Gilliard. “The conversation has changed we need to be able to get workers where they need to go so that kind of is the crux of the entire transportation bill and we are just trying to make sure that folks can vote on it locally if they want to and if not find something else,” said Rep. Stephens.

Another task they are currently working on for the county is redistricting and drawing the final maps. Local representatives say they are hitting some roadblocks but hope to pass the new map for Chatham County this session. Unfortunately they will not be able to get the school district maps redrawn in time. Since this is an election year for the Chatham County School Board, the map will stay as it is for the election this year.

On a state-wide scale, Governor Brian Kemp has introduced legislation that would no longer allow school districts to require face masks. The “Unmask Georgia Students” bill is still in the early stages but it could be brought to the house floor as early as next week.

If it passes the house, the senate and the governor signs it into law, that means school boards, administrators and teachers would not be allowed to enforce a mask mandate, it would be entirely up to the parents if their child wears a face mask in the classroom.

Locally in the Savannah-Chatham schools, there is still have their mask mandate in place. Local representatives are in Atlanta and say once it does come to a vote, they ae ready to make their decision.

“I think my constituents will be very supportive of us basically saying this, as with everything else with our children, parents can make these decisions, parents can decide for their children and what is best for them at this point in the pandemic. Again, this was not a measure that was introduced at the height of the pandemic two years ago,” said Rep. Petrea (R) of Savannah. “My feelings are that we have to follow the science and yes, we are doing a lot better than we have been doing but we are not there yet so I think it is a little pre and early to jump into it with not knowing the full ramifications,” said Rep. Gilliard (D) of Garden City.

Since the governor is introducing this bill, local representatives say it carries a lot of weight and has potential to move through the house and senate quickly.

If that does happen, the governor could sign it into law this session and it would remain in place until summer of 2023.

