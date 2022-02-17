Sky Cams
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.

“I’m his aunt, I’m often told that he looks more like he’s my son than my brother’s son,” said Ch’loe Akins, aunt of homicide victim.

Ch’loe Akins remembers her nephew, 15-year-old Burnell “Kewaun” Scott, who died after being shot Saturday evening.

“The person who did this took a precious, another precious life from us, should be held accountable.”

Savannah Police say the shooting happened near the corner of E. 54th Street and Waters Avenue. First responders took him to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where he died on Tuesday.

“It’s too familiar. It hits too close to home. He’s the same age as my son when my son lost his life the same way to senseless gun violence.”

Akins has lost two children to gun violence, her daughter Quaniqwa Lee in 2019 and her son George Akins in 2017, making the loss of her brother’s son even more difficult to grapple with.

“Now, having to see them go through the same thing is just unbearable to watch.”

She says it’s important to remember the person Kewaun was.

“He was a loving person, he was loved by his family, he will be missed by his family… he didn’t deserve this.”

The investigation into Scott’s death is ongoing.

“There’s questions to be answered. We don’t have those answers, I don’t have those answers as to why this happened.”

There are no updates on an arrest or motive. WTOC reached out to Savannah Police on Thursday, they say there’s no new information they could release.

