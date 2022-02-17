Bryan Co. releases community survey results

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new survey in Bryan County shows, the community is not satisfied with transparency and communication at the Sheriff’s Office.

More than 100 answered questions about how the Sheriff’s Office is doing and how they can get better.

The biggest concerns were traffic enforcement and drug use in the community. Most felt deputies treat the community with respect

Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office held a public meeting with Georgia Southern’s Criminology Department to go over the results.

“We believe that collecting more input from community members is going to be vital in helping to understand the problems that are existing in this county. Hearing from community members is absolutely what needs to happen in order to understand the problems and potentially come up with solutions to fix them.”

You can find the results on their Facebook page.

