Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bryan Co. releases community survey results

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new survey in Bryan County shows, the community is not satisfied with transparency and communication at the Sheriff’s Office.

More than 100 answered questions about how the Sheriff’s Office is doing and how they can get better.

The biggest concerns were traffic enforcement and drug use in the community. Most felt deputies treat the community with respect

Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office held a public meeting with Georgia Southern’s Criminology Department to go over the results.

“We believe that collecting more input from community members is going to be vital in helping to understand the problems that are existing in this county. Hearing from community members is absolutely what needs to happen in order to understand the problems and potentially come up with solutions to fix them.”

You can find the results on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen...
Savannah weightlifting community mourns loss of 2x Olympian
Mary Maynor is a substitute teacher that has had trouble getting to the schools because of bus...
Transportation trouble for CAT riders
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
Bryan Co. releases community survey results
Bryan Co. releases community survey results
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River