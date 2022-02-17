Sky Cams
Comedy play raising money for worthy cause

A musical comedy in Statesboro hopes to help a worthy cause.
A musical comedy in Statesboro hopes to help a worthy cause.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A musical comedy in Statesboro hopes to help a worthy cause.

Four local ladies present “The Marvelous Wonderettes-Caps & Gowns/” It tells the story of 1950′s friends in a music group as they leave high school and enter the world.

One of the local sponsors, Synovus Bank, has pledged to donate money for every ticket sold to Friday’s show to benefit the Hearts and Hands Clinic in Statesboro. The clinic provides free treatment for those who can’t afford medical care elsewhere. The performer who had the idea says that long term care changes patients’ lives.

“They provide a training and a service that is going to help these people know how to deal with their medical conditions, to help get them on their feet and point them in the right direction,” said Jenni Kight who plays Suzy.

The show kicks off Thursday night at the Emma Kelley Theater in downtown Statesboro and runs through Saturday. The donation will come from Friday’s tickets.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

