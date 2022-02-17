Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Ft. Stewart soldier indicted in fatal hit-and-run

Duane Hall
Duane Hall(GSP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier has been indicted for a deadly hit and run in Savannah back in December.

Duane Rico Hall was indicted by a Chatham County Grand Jury for Felony Murder, Homicide by Vehicle, other charges related to that crash.

Back on December 5, Georgia State Patrol said a car was running from Savannah Police when it hit two pedestrians, killing one. The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Brandon Hamby.

A day later, GSP said they found a car with damage consistent with that deadly crash, and arrested Hall. Hall also faces charges related to the injury of the second pedestrian, and fleeing from police.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen...
Savannah weightlifting community mourns loss of 2x Olympian
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Offensive language shown in messages from 3 charged with hate crimes in Arbery’s killing

Latest News

Public feedback needed for Beaufort Co. Parks and Recreation master plan
Public feedback needed for Beaufort Co. Parks and Recreation master plan
Mailbox Cafe 2.0
Mailbox Cafe lets you sip, ship & take a step towards success
A musical comedy in Statesboro hopes to help a worthy cause.
Comedy play raising money for worthy cause
Hundreds of new jobs are on the way to Bulloch County. Governor Brian Kemp announced that Aspen...
New company bringing jobs to Bulloch Co.