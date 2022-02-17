Ft. Stewart soldier indicted in fatal hit-and-run

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier has been indicted for a deadly hit and run in Savannah back in December.

Duane Rico Hall was indicted by a Chatham County Grand Jury for Felony Murder, Homicide by Vehicle, other charges related to that crash.

Back on December 5, Georgia State Patrol said a car was running from Savannah Police when it hit two pedestrians, killing one. The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Brandon Hamby.

A day later, GSP said they found a car with damage consistent with that deadly crash, and arrested Hall. Hall also faces charges related to the injury of the second pedestrian, and fleeing from police.

