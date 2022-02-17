Grand Marshals gear up for Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day parade... again

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island has gone two years without a traditional St Patrick’s parade. As the parade makes its return, there are two people who have been waiting more anxiously than anyone else.

Back in March of 2020, grand marshals Gloria and Allan LaCoe were ready to lead the Hilton Head St. Patrick’s festivities, but the pandemic had other plans. Then last year brought deja vu as their hopes built up just to be let down by a surge of cases.

“The whole two years have been up and down and up and down as we’ve watched all the numbers and stuff so we’re just thankful that those numbers are going down, but the excitement for the parade is coming back up,” said Gloria & Allan LaCoe, HHI Parade Grand Marshals/

Three years later, it’s an understatement to say they’re ready to lead a parade, even if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.

“On rain or shine! We can just put the top up in the convertible if it rains.”

The couple is known around town for their giving nature, but at what will hopefully be their final re-sashing ceremony, they felt gracious above all else.

“We’re very honored. When you look back on the past grand marshals we’re on the shoulders of some pretty powerful people.”

The 2020, 2021, 2022 grand marshals humble… but confident.

“It’s gonna be the best St. Patrick’s Day that this island has ever seen.”

The parade itself will be held on Saturday, March 13, with a boat parade and Irish concert the day before to make for a full weekend of celebration.

