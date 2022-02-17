Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 02-17-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got 80s! Several of us have reached the 80° this afternoon including Vidalia, Jesup, Alma, and Hazlehurst. Meanwhile, some showers have developed with a thick stratocumulus and it’s breezy as well.

The pressure gradient between our high pressure and the cold front back to the west is producing at times gusty winds and those showers. Don’t be surprised if you caught in a light downpour on your way home from work or school. Temperatures by 6:13pm sunset will still be close to 70° perhaps warmer for those aforementioned cities that hit 80°.

It’ll be a warm Daybreak Friday: 64°, mostly cloudy, and breezy with some scattered showers. The cold front will move through Friday morning, pushing offshore in the afternoon. A post-frontal trough will linger into Friday night. Models continue to show shower activity associated with the front largely decreasing in coverage and intensity as it moves through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, so this system will certainly not be a big rainmaker. Rain chances will decrease in the afternoon and highs should be able to reach the low to mid 70s for most of us.

We’re back in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and highs around normal, which is 65°.

High pressure builds Sunday into the beginning of next work week and we warm again producing unseasonably warm temperatures, gradually increasing each day. Get ready for more 80s!

MARINE... We have a Small Craft Advisory in effect for the outer Georgia waters that will continue through and even beyond the tonight period. A Gale Watch or Warning could be required. Sea Fog: Given the exceptionally warm and humid air mass that moves atop the cool shelf waters, there is a risk. Any sea fog that has developed could linger through Friday morning before the risk decreases as a cold front pushes offshore.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.