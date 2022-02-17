Sky Cams
Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Get ready to expand your culinary horizons with the absolute best the Lowcountry has to offer.

The 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood is back next week, with a jam packed lineup of events!

Andrew Carmines is the president of Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, and he brought some fresh Lowcountry oysters to Morning Break.

