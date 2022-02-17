Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Get ready to expand your culinary horizons with the absolute best the Lowcountry has to offer.

The 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood is back next week, with a jam packed lineup of events!

Andrew Carmines is the president of Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, and he brought some fresh Lowcountry oysters to Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.