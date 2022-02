SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah has a new president of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Connie Cooper will serve as president through the end of 2022.

Dr. Cooper has worked and volunteered in the Savannah-Chatham County School System since 1977 and is currently a Student Hearing Officer.

