New company bringing jobs to Bulloch Co.

Hundreds of new jobs are on the way to Bulloch County. Governor Brian Kemp announced that Aspen...
Hundreds of new jobs are on the way to Bulloch County. Governor Brian Kemp announced that Aspen Aerogels will open a manufacturing plant there.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of new jobs are on the way to Bulloch County. Governor Brian Kemp announced that Aspen Aerogels will open a manufacturing plant there.

This could add more than 250 jobs and more than $300 million in investment.

They’ll build in the Southern Gateway Commerce Park near the interchange of I-16 and US Hwy 301. The plant will make thermal barriers that will insulate batteries on electric cars. The local team that helped recruit the company says it’s the kind of company they want.

“The fact that it’s advanced manufacturing, the fact that it’s a company that’s working in the electric vehicle space. The number of jobs, the amount of investment, the pay that we’ll have, all of those add up for this to be a huge project,” said Benjy Thompson, Development Authority of Bulloch County.

Aspen will be the first industry to build here. But Transport America is already building a huge convenience center and truck maintenance shop inside the park.

