Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Henderson County sheriff issued a public service announcement Thursday about a new trendy toy: gel blaster guns.

In the video, Sheriff Lowell Griffin says some of the toy guns very closely resemble real weapons, a trend he called “disturbing.” The toys shoot gel pellets, FOX Carolina reports.

Griffin held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle. He said he is concerned situations with children using these toys could end tragically.

The sheriff said he believes there is no place for toys like this to be displayed in public or at schools, where someone “intent on protecting their family” or law enforcement could mistake it for a real weapon.

“Be aware,” Sheriff Griffin said. “Let’s use some common sense with this before something turns tragic.”

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen...
Savannah weightlifting community mourns loss of 2x Olympian
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors show messages that contain racist language reportedly sent by 3 convicted in Arbery killing

Latest News

A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive
The last line of the letter sent by Sprunica Elementary School reads, “If you would like to opt...
Elementary school offers parents to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown
A family mourning the loss of a 15 year old who was shot and killed in Savannah.
Aunt of teen who died in Savannah shooting describes unbearable pain caused by his death
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe