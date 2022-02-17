Police accused of racial bias in handling of N.J. mall fight caught on video

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (WCBS) - A video has gone viral showing two teenagers getting into a fight last weekend at a mall. One kid was white; the other was Black.

When police got there, the Black teenager was held to the ground and handcuffed, and the white teenager was not. It’s sparking outrage and accusations of racial bias.

The video shows the teens having a heated discussion.

The white teen points his finger in the face of the Black teen, who pushes the white teen’s hand away, saying “Get your hand out of my face.”

The white teen then shoves the Black teen, and the two begin to tussle. At one point, the video shows white teen tackling the Black teen, pinning him to a couch, then throwing him to the ground.

When police arrive to break up the fight, an officer pulls the white teen away and pushes him to the couch, without handcuffs, while the other officer presses the Black teen to the ground and kneels on his back.

The second officer also comes over to kneel on the Black teen’s upper back while they place him, and only him, in handcuffs.

It’s treatment some viewed as unequal, unfair and racially biased. One bystander exclaimed as police handcuffed the Black teen, “Yo, it’s ‘cause he’s Black.”

One of the teens involved in the fight,14-year-old Kye, asked that his last name not be used.

“I was like confused, like, well, why they saw me as the bad person, like me as an aggressor,” he said.

The eighth-grader told WABC the fight began after he stood up for a friend, a seventh-grader, being picked on by the other teen, who the station identifies as a high school student.

The teen called the encounter with police scary and frustrating.

“If they don’t know how to treat the situation and deal with the situation equally and fairly, then they shouldn’t be able to deal with the situation at all,” Kye said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, ”I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be a racially disparate treatment in the video. We are - underscore with emphasis - that we’re committed to increasing the trust between law enforcement on the one hand and the communities they serve on the other.”

The NAACP - New Jersey State Conference is calling for the officers involved to be removed from the force, pending an investigation, and saying despite years of talk about bias training and accountability, “when Bridgewater police found two youths fighting, the immediate reaction was to aggressively throw the Black child to the ground. ... At the same time, the white youth ... was carefully eased onto a couch and treated like a victim.”

Kye’s mother Ebone said, “Maybe they could have broken up the fight and maybe set them aside and called their parents, no cuffs, no aggression, dealt with them like they were teenagers.”

The teen said he wants “I guess for them to be fired.”

“I’m not happy about it, and I do want those two cops to become unemployable. That’s what I would like,” his mother added.

The Bridgewater Township Police Department said in a Facebook post it knows the video of the incident has upset members of the community and is asking county prosecutors to conduct an internal affairs investigation.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office internal affairs unit said it is investigating the fight itself and the police response to it.

The police department said it has received additional videos from members of the community, and both the department and the prosecutor’s office are asking anyone who has a video of the incident to get in touch with them.

