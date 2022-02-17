Port Wentworth interim city manager resigns just days after appointment

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police Chief Matt Libby has resigned from the interim city manager role just days after being appointed.

He was just appointed by outgoing city manager Ed Booth on Monday. No word yet on why he is stepping down.

This all comes about a week after Booth announced his resignation and several city administrative staff resigned.

Because of the resignations, all city services are being done through drive-through. The drive-through is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of this week. The City Hall lobby remains closed until further notice.

