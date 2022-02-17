Sky Cams
Port Wentworth interim city manager resigns just days after appointment

Matt Libby.
Matt Libby.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police Chief Matt Libby has resigned from the interim city manager role just days after being appointed.

He was just appointed by outgoing city manager Ed Booth on Monday. No word yet on why he is stepping down.

This all comes about a week after Booth announced his resignation and several city administrative staff resigned.

Because of the resignations, all city services are being done through drive-through. The drive-through is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of this week. The City Hall lobby remains closed until further notice.

WTOC will continue to keep you updated on any new information that becomes available.

Georgia state Capitol
2022 Legislative Session off to a busy start in Atlanta
Bryan Co. releases community survey results
Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers
