Public feedback needed for Beaufort Co. Parks and Recreation master plan

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County will pay a consulting firm just under $200,000 to do an analysis on the state of parks and recreation in the Lowcountry.

The Beaufort County Parks and Recreation master plan took its first big step forward Thursday, as they announced when and how they’ll be looking for public feedback. Something county leaders say will allow them to hit this plan out of the park.

“Council needs to hear from other people, not just from the department itself. They need to hear from the community, get the community’s feedback, and understand what the community really wants to see happen within Beaufort County,” Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Loper said.

The county looks forward to hearing from people who use the existing facilities, but also from some who may have just moved here.

“We know a lot of people have relocated to Beaufort County, so they’re going to bring in fresh ideas and other things that we’re not used to in Beaufort County,” Loper said.

There will be five opportunities for people to tell the parks and recreation department what they’d like to see done. Those start at the end of February, and will be just the first swings of the metaphorical game that is this plan.

Loper says the whole process of crafting this master plan will take about 10 months and after it’s finished, she’ll present it to county council.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

