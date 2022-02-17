Restaurants struggle to recruit, keep workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of jobs available, but not enough workers.

The Department of Labor reports hospitality is one of the employment sectors still struggling to hire during the pandemic.

We know hiring and keeping workers right now is hard for most businesses these days. Some restaurants are offering large bonuses. Others are increasing their starting pay.

They say at the end of the day, they’re just trying to get to a point where they can get a full staff again.

“I don’t think any businesses now will be like they were in 20. It changed everything,” said Jack Flanigan, owner of the Original Crab Shack.

The hospitality industry is still struggling to hire during COVID, that’s according to the Georgia Department of Labor. Restaurants like the Original Crab Shack are trying to bounce back.

“We’ve been short all year in the kitchen.”

And Namaste Savannah is dealing with the same issues.

“To try to get your doors open you got to jump onto multiple roles...be a cook at the one time, be a server at the one other time, be a bartender at another time things like that,” said Loken Chand, co-owner of Namaste Savannah.

Loken Chand, the Co-owner of Namaste Savannah says day-to-day he’s operating with half the staff he needs.

“Some days I have one person on the floor. Some days I have one person on the line in the kitchen. And that’s not only me. I hear it’s everywhere.”

So what are they doing to fix the state of the workforce?

“Everybody has the same problem and I haven’t talked to any who knows the answer.”

The Crab Shack is giving out $5,000 bonuses to workers who come before St. Patrick’s Day and stay employed through tourist season, that’s $2,000 more than they offered last summer.

“We wanna get people and we need to just pay more money,” Flanigan said.

But Namaste says they can’t afford that. They have been able to offer flexibility and up starting pay two times what they used to pay.

“It has to be somewhere in between. It has to be balance you know. So one person is offering $5-6k for a bonus and you can’t even afford to keep up with basic wages.”

And both restaurant owners say they’re doing what they can, but they don’t see the workforce ever returning to “normal.”

“Let’s just hope this place...this economic inflation...gets under checked, don’t get out of hand and make people like me go out of the business.”

The Department of Labor compared what’s happening now back to the 2008 recession. Commissioner Mark Butler says it took six years for the workforce to bounce back. With the state of it now, he says it’s going to take a while to see a change.

