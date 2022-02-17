Six weeks until professional golf returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first round of Savannah’s professional tournament is officially six weeks from Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club enters year five next month - organizers hope fully unaffected by COVID-19 this time.

The last two years, safety precautions were the primary focus as the event was able to welcome a limited number of fans.

In 2022, they hope to get back to the tournament’s roots, of entertainment available around the golf course for spectators - as well as quality professional golf on it.

