Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Six weeks until professional golf returns to Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first round of Savannah’s professional tournament is officially six weeks from Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club enters year five next month - organizers hope fully unaffected by COVID-19 this time.

The last two years, safety precautions were the primary focus as the event was able to welcome a limited number of fans.

In 2022, they hope to get back to the tournament’s roots, of entertainment available around the golf course for spectators - as well as quality professional golf on it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an incident that has the Anderson Street exit...
Police investigating shooting on the Truman Parkway near Anderson Street
Skeletal remains found in Daisy, Ga.
A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen...
Savannah weightlifting community mourns loss of 2x Olympian
Experts detail likely origin of cannons found in Savannah River
Mary Maynor is a substitute teacher that has had trouble getting to the schools because of bus...
Transportation trouble for CAT riders

Latest News

Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival
Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival
Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival
Making oysters before the 15th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival
Six weeks until professional golf returns to Savannah
Six weeks until professional golf returns to Savannah
Wormsloe Historic site project begins