THURSDAY | Warmest afternoon of the work-week!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are milder this morning. Most neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m.

Under a continued mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s to near 80° between 1 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains mostly dry, but a spotty rain shower cant, totally, be ruled out.

Changes arrive Friday...

The chance of rain increases a bit Friday morning as a cold front tracks through. Scattered shower, and a weak storm or two, are forecast to move through between 4 and 10 a.m. Severe weather is not expected. Friday will still be a mild day, with a mostly dry afternoon and temperatures peaking in the 70s.

Cooler weather filters in Friday evening and a cooler, drier weekend is in the forecast! Temperatures remain in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

