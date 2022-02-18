2022 American Traditions Vocal Collection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’ll be a new name and some new faces, but the same spectacular international talent and entertainment taking over Savannah next week when the American Traditions Collection returns in-person once again to thrill local audiences just as it has for three decades now.

Mikki Sodergren grew up in the ATC. She is now its executive and artistic director.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.