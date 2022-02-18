Sky Cams
2022 American Traditions Vocal Collection

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’ll be a new name and some new faces, but the same spectacular international talent and entertainment taking over Savannah next week when the American Traditions Collection returns in-person once again to thrill local audiences just as it has for three decades now.

Mikki Sodergren grew up in the ATC. She is now its executive and artistic director.

