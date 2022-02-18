Beaufort leaders working to fix flood-prone trouble spots

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Storm water and the issues it creates have been a problem in the Lowcountry for decades.

A few years back, the City of Beaufort designated nine problem areas when it comes to flooding. So far, they’ve put money toward and addressed five of those nine and Friday they took the first steps to helping fix the last four.

“No one knows the neighborhood better than the residents, the people who walk their dogs every day or drive to their houses back-and-forth and see the tidal changes, see the effects of these rain bombs when we get five or six inches of rain,” Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said.

Those who attended the public meeting Friday got to ask questions and hear about the city’s plan for analysis, which they say will determine next steps. But the mayor says it’s a complex issue.

“We’re in a 311-year-old city, we’ve got some antiquated storm water hardware, and there’s all kinds of crazy stuff in the grounds, we’re a tree city with majestic live oaks so it’s a very complicated project in the middle of our historic landmark district,” Mayor Murray said.

Through its challenges, he says meetings like this will assure the city gets its flooding solutions right.

“I am confident that over the next few years, we’ll get a real handle on these things, and not only handle immediate issues but set ourselves up for the long-term effects of climate change for the next 50 60 70 100 years,” Mayor Murray said.

Mayor Murray says residents can expect an immediate change to first come in May or June of this year, with the longer-term fixes being more concerned with decades down the line coming further in the future.

