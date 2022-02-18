Blue Mile Project construction continues

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Drive along one of Statesboro’s busiest streets and you’ll see lots of construction these days. It’s part of a long-term project to beautify and connect downtown to the Georgia Southern campus.

The Blue Mile could be called The Orange Barrel right now. But the project’s chairman and plenty of business owners say they’re looking ahead to the finished project and say all this will be worth it.

Trenches and barrels mark this half-mile stretch of South Main Street. Business owners WTOC spoke with say they’re keeping a close eye on The Blue Mile’s progress.

“I like checking it every day. When I pull in, I’m curious to see where they’re at. We’re excited about how it’s going to look when it’s all done,” said Philip Klayman, Three Tree Coffee.

The streetscape plan calls for wider sidewalks, better lighting, small mini-parks along the one mile stretch from Georgia Southern’s front gate to Statesboro’s downtown square. But project leaders say they’re first fixing infrastructure underneath the clean new look.

“We have a huge storm water drainage issue here on South Main. They’re putting culverts under the ground to move the water and alleviate the water issues that we have,” said Keely Fennell, Blue Mile Project Chairman.

She says that will get rid of issues after even a moderate rain. They want this to become an inviting place for people to walk to and browse businesses - either from downtown or from campus.

“Before the construction even started, we knew that we wanted to be part of the change, part of the revival of The Blue Mile. We’re excited to see what the future does hold,” said Bethany DeZelle, Boro Sno.

They hope to have the streetscape finished by the end of this year.

