Body pulled from Altamaha River, according to Wayne County EMA director

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was pulled from the Altamaha River early Friday morning, according to the Wayne County Emergency Management director.

The body was found at approximately 3 a.m. near Pig Farm Landing.

The EMA director said witnesses heard a man calling for help and saw an empty boat, so they called 911 around 1:30 a.m.

The victim is believed to have been fishing by himself. The victim’s name has not been released yet as next of kin have not been notified.

The body is being sent for an autopsy.

