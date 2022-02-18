Sky Cams
Bryan County working on more rigorous canal clearing schedule

(Bryan County)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has about 100 miles of historic drainage canals that help keep water away from low lying coastal areas in Richmond Hill.

But it’s what happens when rocks, trees, brush, and sediment pile up in these canals that the county is now trying to fix.

Officials from the county’s public works division recently announced what they call a more rigorous plan to manage these canals and help prevent flooding of surrounding areas. They’re clearing those canals because the buildup can cause rainwater to overtop the banks which is what causes that flooding.

You’ll remember back in the summer of 2020, one family had to be pulled from their car after being swept away from flooding in their neighborhood.

One county official said that majority of the flooding that happens occurs away from residential communities. But as more living developments are built across the county, officials want to plan for any future problems and protect those new communities.

“We’re trying to keep ahead of it. That’s the main goal. The more subdivisions and the more communities that move in, we’re going to have to put that water somewhere. So, it’s really about keeping ahead of that,” Bryan County communications manager Matthew Kent said.

County officials say this more rigorous clearing schedule will help them stay ahead of major forecasted flooding events and help get brush more quickly out of these canals.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

